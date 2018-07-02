Moana joins Disney on Ice for Belfast date

Audiences will set sail with the wayfinder Moana as she makes her Belfast debut live on ice in Disney On Ice presents Dream Big from November 2 to 4.

This all-new production, produced by Feld Entertainment, assembles a collection of inspiring stories connected by a cast of characters with a desire to explore the depths, heights and horizons of their dreams.

Alongside Moana and demi-god Maui are eight tales of courage and heart, including Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Tangled. Plus, arrive early to celebrate 90 years of Walt Disney’s ‘true original’ Mickey Mouse.

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most daring heroines, in this brand-new ice skating spectacular.

Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom.

Jump into amazing adventures with Aladdin as he seizes his chance to outwit his adversaries in the marketplace of Agrabah.

Discover uncharted worlds with Rapunzel and Jasmine.

Battle the villain Maleficent in the form of a fire-breathing dragon alongside Prince Phillip, igniting the ice in a blazing spectacle.

Dive under the sea with headstrong Ariel as she yearns to explore life above the waves and is willing to risk it all for curiosity and the thrill of adventure.

And find the inner strength that comes from kindness and determination with Belle, Aurora and Cinderella.

Dream Big captures all the magic and adventure of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure-skating, glamorous costumes and stunning set designs.

Through innovative lighting and thrilling special effects, audiences are transported to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfil their dreams. High-flying jumps, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience families will never forget.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 6 from The SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office on 02890 739074, book online at www.ssearenabelfast.com

Ticketmaster: In person from 100 Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide, by telephone 0844 277 44 55, book online at www.ticketmaster.ie