Radio presenter Rebecca McKinney reveals her makeup bag secrets

Popular radio presenter and style guru Rebecca McKinney chats makeup and beauty with Kathryn McKenna.

Popular radio presenter, Rebecca McKinney, is a familiar voice to many in Northern Ireland as part of the Cool FM Breakfast team alongside Pete Snodden and Paulo Ross, Monday to Friday 6-10am. The 31 year old from Belfast is also a fashion stylist when she’s not on the airwaves.

Rebecca reveals what a typical day in her life entails, “I am settling back into the Cool FM Breakfast show after a lovely Christmas break.

“A typical day for me starts with a 4.30am wake-up call - then I’m in work for the show until 10am. I usually try and throw in a personal training session or a Pilates class during the day.

“After that my fashion-styling takes over, and I’m researching for clients, shows or shoots coming up throughout the season. Dinner with friends or an early night usually finishes my day.”

Rebecca explains that makeup helps give her confidence, “I’ve had problem skin for the last year, suffering from Rosacea and acne flares, so I feel more confident with makeup on.

“I try to keep it lighter when I’m not working, but I cleanse, moisturise and swear by my high coverage foundation and a light powder over the top. Brows, mascara, some highlight and a good nude lipstick is my usual ‘go to’ look for daytime.

“Epionce Skincare has helped my skin massively. Its milky cleansing lotion and medical barrier moisturiser cream are so gentle. I don’t travel anywhere without these now. I love Make Up studio ‘Face It’ cream foundation and Ben Nye Red Carpet loose powder – it really sets my makeup and removes shine from my naturally oily skin. An Inglot brow powder defines my eyebrows, and I’m a fan of the Iconic London contour palette.

“I had to review my skincare to help improve my Rosacea, but apart from a new lipstick colour thrown in, I tend to stick to my classic favourites.”

Rebecca’s most recently purchased beauty product was the popular Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand easy highlighter, “Its tube format is so handy for touch-ups on the run. I also love Charlotte Tilbury’s eyeshadows for everyday. The Sophisticate palette is my favourite,” she enthuses.

But what beauty product can Rebecca not live without?

“Bellamianta tan!” Rebecca laughs, “I wasn’t a good fake tanner until I discovered this local brand, and it is so easy to use that I never have to worry about streaks and lines anymore. Their dark rapid moose gives such a beautiful glow!”

And when asked how she always looks so camera ready, Rebecca explains in her down-to-earth charm, “I’m lucky to have my makeup done by the pros regularly, but it’s still such a treat!

“I can never get my brows quite as good as they can. For important work commitments, filming jobs or just a special night out, I always make sure I book in to have my face made fabulous!

“I love experimenting with different looks that I would never normally be brave enough to try on my own!

“A smoky eye, big lashes and a nude lip is my go-to, but a red lipstick can make an instantly glamorous change to your look! Charlotte Tilbury ‘Red Carpet Red’ creates a beautiful pout. My favourite lashes at the minute are the SOSU strips from Primark.”