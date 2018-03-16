Self-confessed beauty junkie Louise Henry opens her makeup bag

Beautician Louise Henry, Proprietor of LH Beauty in Holywood, Co.Down, has recently moved her business into a newly refurbished shop unit in the centre of the area.

And whilst she describes it as having been a ‘stressful process’, Louise said, “I love the new space we have created for my clients to enjoy.”

Louise Henry opens up her makeup bag

After a strong coffee and an early morning gym session, Louise heads to the salon, where she explains, “I have found my niche in Semi Permanent Makeup & Microblading. I love what I do and am so passionate about it.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly given her vocation, Louise is precise when it comes to her own beauty routine.

“I couldn’t live without my Eve Lom Cleanser and Clarisonic Cleansing brush to remove my makeup and wash my face - twice a day every day,” Louise explains.

“This combo is like a mini facial and helps keep my breakout prone skin clean, clear and healthy. I also wear an SPF 50 every day - it is so important to take care of your skin and protect it from the elements on a daily basis.

“After I have cleansed and moisturised, I prep my skin with Mac Strobe Cream in Goldlite and apply Mac Beauty Balm in shade medium. This is such a great every day tinted moisturiser and gives just enough coverage for me, whilst the strobe cream provides the dewy glow that I love.

“Obviously brows are the most important part of my makeup routine. It’s true what they say, they really do frame your face!

“I have my microblading to thank for the fact mine don’t need too much work every morning but I like to brush them in to place and add a slick of my HD Browtec Pencil in shade vamp to add a little more intensity and definition. I have been using this pencil for years and replace it every time it runs out - I don’t even bother trying any new brow products anymore!

“I always feel complete when my nails are done. I have been working with Bio Sculpture Gel for 11 years and can’t actually remember the last time I didn’t have it on my nails. I have to wash my hands a lot in work so nail polish doesn’t last longer than an hour before chipping. Bio Sculpture, however, lasts a full four weeks on my nails and keeps them strong and healthy at the same time - perfect for a busy girl like me! My favourite colour is 112 - On The Dark Side which is a dark, super shiny plum shade.

“I have also been obsessed with ‘By Terry - Baume de Rose’ this winter. My lips have been so sore and chapped in this cold weather but this has been the only product that has actually helped. It’s the most delicious rose flavoured lip balm that provides instant relief to dry, chapped lips. I’ve repurchased this twice in only a matter of months.

“As much as I love trying out different brands and having a play with new cosmetics, I keep going back to the same core products over the years. What can I say - I am a creature of habit.

“My go to products would be Nars Orgasm blusher, Becca highlighter in Champagne Pop and Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eyeliner in shade Chocolate Shimmer.

“You will always find these essentials in my makeup bag, I just can’t go without them.

“I wear a lot of black to work every day, so sometimes its fun to change up my lipstick and add a pop of colour. I love Urban Decay’s Mega Matte Lipstick in shade 714, with the matching lip liner. It doesn’t budge all day so I don’t need to worry about constantly reapplying.

“I have just replenished my favourite finishing powder in SpaceNK; Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder. I wear it every day over my tinted moisturiser. It diffuses the light and blurs out any imperfections, whilst adding a lovely glow. I recommend it to all my clients and friends!

“I also treated myself to a new Kevin Aucoin lip gloss in shade ‘Poppy Topaz’. Not something I would normally go for but its fun to try something new! That said though, I generally try to avoid SpaceNK because I always end up spending a complete fortune anytime I go in. There’s just so many goodies in that shop!

“I am a complete beauty and makeup junkie so it is really difficult for me to just pick one item. But I suppose as long as I have good brows and good lashes everyday I am happy.

“Those are the two features that can make such a difference to your face. So because I don’t need to use any products to maintain my Microbladed brows I would have to say Mascara. I just couldn’t live without it! My favourite has always been YSL False Lash Effect in shade 1 High Density Black. It’s definitely worth the price tag.

“I couldn’t go on a night out without some fake tan. Its true what they say - everything looks better with a tan! I love Vita Liberata Tanning products amd always finish my skin by applying a layer of their hero product, ‘Body Blur’.

“It is like foundation for your body - it blurs out any imperfections and creates the most amazing glow, which I love on my legs and across my chest.

“To change things up a bit, I love to play around with different eyeshadow looks. I have a huge collection of eyeshadow palettes from Urban Decay, Mac, Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte, Morphe - the list goes on.

“My favourite look at the moment is a blown out, smokey eye using Mac’s ‘Burgundy times 9’ palette. I just love the warmer, coppery tones paired with a tan.”