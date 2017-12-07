Strictly favourites Anton and Erin waltz into town

The queen of the ballroom, former Strictly Come Danicing professional dancer, Erin Boag, will be waltzing back to the Waterfront Hall in Belfast next year with her dance partner of 20 years, Anton du Beke.

The pair, who are absolute favourites with Strictly fans, will be bringing their new show, ‘Broadway to Hollywood’ to Belfast on March 10 and tickets are already being snapped up.

Anton and Erin will be celebrating ten years of touring and their stunning new production of dance, music and song will certainly delight their legions of avid fans.

Talking to Guide reporter Julie-Ann Spence, Erin Boag said she was thrilled to be coming back to Belfast, together with a stellar supporting cast including brilliant star vocalist Lance Ellington, six world-class Ensemble Dancers, and the 25-piece London Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe.

“At 10am on December 27 we will all be in the studio for a hugely intensive rehearsal. We have to get Strictly out of the way first,” explained Erin when she spoke to the Guide.

“I really get excited about the tour. There’s nothing like dancing in front of a live audience with a live band.

”It is a really nice feeling when you are doing something you love.

“Anton and I have been together for 20 years and have been touring for 10 years

“Who would have though we would still be doing it? It gives me a warm feeling.”

Anton and Erin always get a very warm welcome when they come to Belfast and the dancers love coming to Northern Ireland just as much as the audience enjoy having them her.

“There has only been one year that we haven’t been in Belfast,” Erin continued. “The Belfast audience are mental, and I mean that in a good way.

“Behind the scenes there is a camera showing us the audience as they come in and you can see people getting really excited. In Belfast they literally come off their feet with excitement and we know it’s going to be a good one.”

Despite leaving Strictly Come Dancing as a professional, Erin is still involved with the show, appearing on the BBC2 sister show ‘Its Takes Two’ and she loves to still be a part of the action.

“I had ten glorious, wonderful years on Strictly but I wanted to start a family.

“It is hard work on Strictly and you have to give 110%. You have to choreograph the dance before you go into the studio, the music has to be chosen, you have to film VTs, appear on It Takes Two. It takes over your life.

“I am still involved because you can’t just walk away and I have loved being part of it.”

Reflecting on this year’s show and the remaining dancers, Erin has been hugely impressed by the talent on the dancefloor. “The dancers that are left are brilliant,” she said.

“I think personally the two best dancers are Alexandra and Debbie but for different reasons. Debbie is elegant and classy and Alexandra is a pack of dynamite,

“Joe, Gemma and Mollie have been on a journey.

“It is going to be down to who the audience prefer. Now there are going to be two good dancers in the dance off every week so people have to really get behind the one they like this week.”

Sensational choreography, sparkling costumes and a musical score to include such classics as ‘Somewhere in Time’, ‘Cry Me a River’, ‘Mr Bojangles’, ‘Downtown’, ‘This Nearly Was Mine’, ‘New York, New York’, ‘Couple of Swells’ and ‘Libertango’ promise a performance befitting the King and Queen of the ballroom. The show will also feature the very popular ‘Q and A’ section providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Anton added: “It’s Show Time again! Erin and I are delighted to be back with a brand new production. This will be our tenth tour so we really hope you will be able to join us in celebrating a decade of dance!”

Tickets are on sale now from the Waterfront Hall Box Office at 028 9033 4455 or online www.waterfront.co.uk.