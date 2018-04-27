Ulster model Nuala Meenehan on why age has brought her confidence

We speak to Ulster model Nuala Meenehan, who reveals all about her Look.

Age: 52

Location: Belfast

How would you describe your personal style?

With age comes experience and with experience comes confidence. I know my body shape very well and I know what suits my shape, I don’t follow trends too much, trends come and go, I like great wardrobe stables, jeans, jackets, classic pieces in a wardrobe never let you down.

How much would you spend on clothes per month?

One of Nuala's style icons is the timeless beauty, Audrey Hepburn

I’m not sure whether to tell you the truth or not, my husband will be reading this! Let’s just put it this way - I browse on a regular basis.

My spend fluctuates, I’ll buy certain items as an investment piece, last autumn I had a tuxedo and shirt made by Patricia Grogan at The Cut in Belfast and recently I bought an Essential Antwerp sheepskin coat for £600 reduced from £1,500 - that’s a bargain in my eyes!

Zara and H&M are always great, I love their shirts and Mango’s back on my shopping list too.

Where do you shop?

First stop Peel in Bloomfield Avenue, I’m a huge fan of their Belgian design label Essential Antwerp, also Evelyn Brandt Lisburn Road and Logans in Cloughmills, other than that my high street favs are H&M, Zara and Mango. Local charity shops are always worth a visit.

How long does it take you to get ready?

I don’t take much time at all, 20 mins in the morning, maybe 30 in the evening, sometimes a lot less.

What is your beauty routine?

Cleanse, tone, moisturise morning and evening, I’ve been doing this for over 30 years and it’s paid off (I think).

How often do you buy new products?

I visit Beauty Culture Bloomfield Avenue Belfast once a month for a facial, I’ve been a client at this salon for over 15 years (I think that investment has paid off too) - I buy makeup maybe twice a year.

Would you ever leave the house makeup-free?

Maybe not totally makeup free, I might have some concealer, mascara, brush my eyebrows and put some lipliner on.

How would you describe your approach to fashion and beauty?

I’d like to think I’m relaxed. I know what I like and I know what works for me.

What is one beauty item you cannot live without?

My Senna lipliner in Pure Nude from Oonagh Boman.

Do you have a style icon?

Coco Chanel and Audrey Hepburn. Currently Olivia Palermo always gets it right, I really like Alexa Chung’s style vibe.

Advice you swear by?

Know your body shape, what suits and what doesn’t, try not to be a slave to fashion.... it’s fun but too transient.

Cleanse, tone and moisturise every morning and evening - even if you’re only 16!