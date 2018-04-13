Beauty treatments help raise cash for depression charity

Students go for charity glamour

Local students are set to perform beauty treatments in order to raise much-needed funds for AWARE NI, writes Kathryn McKenna.

The students, who will be offering services from the Beauty Salon at South Eastern Regional College, Castle Street, Lisburn, on Friday, May 4 from 12 noon until 3pm, have encouraged people to avail of the mini-beauty treatments including file and polish, back massage and mini facials.

Lisa McCormick Baxter, Beauty Co-ordinator at South Eastern Regional College, said:“As part of their course each year, the Level 3 students are required to demonstrate their skills.

“This year, the students have decided to maximise this opportunity and fundraise for AWARE. We are inviting local people to come and support our fundraiser.

“If you fancy treating yourself for the bank holiday weekend, pop in and have a treatment or two for £5 (per treat) and enjoy a cuppa and tray bake, or avail of the bun sale and a chance to win from a selection of raffle prizes.”

Lesley Wright, Community and Events Fundraiser with AWARE, added: “AWARE is the depression charity for Northern Ireland and have an established network of 23 support groups in rural and urban areas. One of which operates in the heart of the community in the Bridge Centre in Lisburn every Thursday night at 7.30pm.

“Support groups welcome people with depression and bipolar disorder as well as carers for people with the illness and are free to attend.

“One in five of us experience mental ill health, so please come and support Level 3 Beauty Therapy students by taking part and raising some funds for AWARE. Every £100 raised will run your local weekly support group meeting for a week.”

The event comes amidst the sobering statistic that depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. A common mental disorder globally, it’s estimated over 300 million people of all ages suffer from depression.

Northern Ireland is reported to have a 25 per cent higher overall prevalence of mental health issues than England, with one in six people here taking antidepressants, and one in five people experiencing a mental health problem each year.

Common symptoms of depression are: an unusually sad mood that doesn’t go away, loss of enjoyment and interest in activities that used to be enjoyable, and tiredness and lack of energy. If a person experiences these symptoms for more than two weeks, AWARE urges people to visit their GP.

AWARE is the depression charity for Northern Ireland and has been operating since 1996.

It has an established network of 23 support groups in rural and urban areas across Northern Ireland, which are run by trained volunteers. Support groups welcome people with depression and bipolar disorder as well as carers for people with the illness.

AWARE has two offices in Northern Ireland.

The Belfast office is based in Duncairn Gardens, and can be contacted on 028 9035 7820, and the Londonderry office based in Queen Street and can be contacted on 028 7126 0602.

For more information on AWARE go to aware-ni.org.

If you are suffering from mental ill health, you can also call Samaritans, free any time, from any phone on 116 123, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.