Belfast set for largest celebration of cultural diversity

Northern Ireland’s favourite family get together and largest celebration of cultural diversity, the Belfast Mela, returns to Botanic Gardens on Sunday August 26 from 12 noon until 6pm for its biggest festival ever.

Pictured in the newly refurbished Tropical Ravine as the Belfast Mela website goes live online for tickets is Carolyn Stewart, U105 presenter, who will host the Belfast Mela stage with UTV’s Paul Reilly and Julian Simmons.

Organised by ArtsEkta, this year’s Belfast Mela is set to provide a wonderful family day out to celebrate Northern Ireland’s increasing cultural diversity with music, dance, food and much more from around the world.

Nisha Tandon, executive director of ArtsEkta, said: “This is the 12th year of the Belfast Mela and each year the festival continues to go from strength to strength. This year we wanted to highlight the hugely important part families play at Mela so as well our popular baby rave Bollywood style there is also a new magical journey around the world in Culture Land, mesmerising theatre shows in the Tropical Ravine and much more specially for families to enjoy a wonderful world of diversity in Botanic Gardens.”

The Belfast Mela Festival will transform the park into an exotic magical garden with up to 30,000 expected to enjoy the sights, sounds and aromas from a wealth of nations. A special addition to this year’s programme will see Botanic go to Bollywood in a spectacular finale show featuring over 100 local performers.

Tickets are £7 for adults; £6 concession and a family ticket costs £15, covering entry for two adults and two children under 16. Access to the main family attractions at the event is free.

For more information visit www.belfastmela.org.uk.