Blooming big crowds expected at Rose Week

Thousands of green-fingered gardeners and flower fanciers are expected to flock to Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park during Rose Week.

The annual celebration of beautiful blooms in the south Belfast park, which boasts one of the world’s leading rose gardens, got under way on Monday and runs until Sunday.

This year’s Rose Week programme includes live music, a photographic exhibition, a variety of children’s activities and, of course, the City of Belfast International Rose Trials, which will see the top blooms rated by a panel of international expert judges.

Councillor Kate Nicholl, chairperson of Belfast City Council’s people and communities committee, said Rose Week is “a fabulous family occasion with something to suit all ages”.

“The programme shows something different on offer every day, especially in music choices, everything from jazz to band music – and there will be a two-hour singalong on Sunday, which we hope a lot of people will join in,” she said.

A free bus shuttle will ferry visitors from Belfast City Hall to the park every 20 minutes throughout the week.

For more information about what’s on during Rose Week log on to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/events