Britain's Got Talent: NI man Mark McMullan hoping to sing his way to TV talent show title

Co Down singer Mark McMullan will be hoping to sing his way to the Britain's Got Talent title when he takes to the stage in Sunday night's live final.

The Crossgar man made it through to the finale of this year's competition by impressing in last night's semi-final with a fabulous rendition of 'You Will be Found' from the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

The 23-year-old singer was praised by the judges for giving a "terrific" performance, and secured his place in the final thanks to the high number of votes he received from ITV viewers.

On his way to qualifying for the semi-finals, Mark produced one of the most emotional and memorable moments of this year's series when he performed a rendition of 'Bring Him Home' and dedicated it to his 26-year-old brother Declan, who has had locked-in syndrome since suffering a cardiac arrest in March 2012.

A total of eight acts competed in last night's semi-final.

Among them was Ursula Burns, 48, from Belfast, who returned to the BGT stage with another display of her harp-playing talents.

Ursula Burns on stage during this year's Britain's Got Talent competition. Pic: ITV

This time her bizarre performance was met with a red buzzer from judge Simon Cowell, and she failed to make it through to the final.

The live final of Britain's Got Talent 2019 will air on ITV1 on Sunday, June 2 at 7:30pm.

The acts will perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams before the winner is decided by public vote.

The overall winner will receive a cash prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.