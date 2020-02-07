Cinemagic search for jurors for  ‘On the Pulse’ short film festival

Cinemagic is searching for three film juries for the Cinemagic ‘On the Pulse’ short film festival, which will be held in March in Belfast.

Taking place in the Ulster Museum, Belfast, participants will watch brand new short films from around the world, take part in film review sessions, make new friends and choose the winning films of the programme.

Jury 8+ (Age: 8-11) will be held on Sunday March 8 from 12.45pm-2.30pm; Jury 12+ (Age: 12-14) will be held on Sunday March 15, 12.45pm-2.45pm; Jury 15+ (Age: 15-18) will be held on Sunday March 29, from 12.45pm-3.15pm.

If you want to watch brand new films from around the world, take part in movie reviewing sessions, meet liked minded film fans and choose the winners of the ‘On the Pulse’ 2020 programme - then this is an opportunity not to be missed. The initiative is supported by the Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen and over 30 events have been designed to motivate, educate and inspire young people with film screenings, education programmes, talks and workshops.

Email juries@cinemagic.org.uk for a registration form.