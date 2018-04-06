Classical singing star on how she is mixing things up in her latest role

Charlotte Trepess is set to perform the lead role in Handel’s oratorio Theodora this weekend with music ensemble Sestina and the Irish Baroque Orchestra.

The busy 28 year old Soprano, who has just finished postgraduate training at the Royal Northern College of Music, was recently awarded the college’s Gold Medal. She has performed operatic roles with Opera North and Buxton Opera Festival as well as choral engagements with numerous ensembles.

Charlotte Trepess has revealed her makeup bag secrets, which includes a passion for lipsticks

“At the moment I’m in rehearsals for Handel’s Theodora with Sestina, rehearsing at the Ulster Museum”, Charlotte explains. “We only have four days of rehearsals to put the entire show together so it’s pretty full on and exciting.

“A normal day of rehearsals begins at 10am, with two three-hour sessions until 5pm. Then there’s generally a daily trip to the local pub to let off some steam before you crash at home ready to do it all again tomorrow. When I’m not in a show I’m normally at home teaching singing, practising and learning music for my next project - I might squeeze in a cheeky episode of Friends when I have a break!

“I’ve not always had the clearest skin so daily I try and use a good cleanser face wash both in the morning and at night. I also have quite sensitive skin so I find Clinique products work for me. I try to keep my make-up pretty simple day to day as we often have to put on a fair bit for shows and concerts - so I’ll go with a light foundation, a little bronze and blush to give my fair skin some colour. I also add a good lashing of mascara, a lipstick (red if I need a bit of a pick me up!) and an eyebrow pencil and brush - an essential when you have naturally blonde eyebrows like I do.

“I swear by Bare Minerals Original Powder foundation. It’s brilliant for oily skin, lasts most of the day and you can totally control the coverage, so it’s great for a natural look. I’m also a big fan of Max Factor Mascara, and try and buy a MAC Lipstick when I can afford it in duty free. Singing allows me to travel a lot, so I often look out for great deals at the airports - I’ve flown the Manchester to Dublin/Belfast routes so many times now I’ve lost count!”

Charlotte adds, “I’d say I’m pretty loyal to the products I like and I know work, but I’m a sucker for some nice glossy packaging, so I struggle to walk through Boots without picking up something new. The last piece of makeup I purchased was a new lipstick from No. 7 (I just can’t seem to have enough lipsticks!) in a natural shade that I can use every day.

“The product I can’t live without is tricky, while I love my Bare Minerals I think I’d have to say my Max Factor mascara, as without that definition on my blonde eyelashes I’d look washed out.

“Normally for an important concert or performance I’ll always add a liquid eye liner flick to my eyes with L’Oreal Super Liner, a shimmery shadow from No 7 and definitely some deep pink or red lipstick. However for this show, my character, Theodora, is a very pure, pious and humble Christian, so I’m going for a more understated look. But I’ll use Clinique highlighter stick to add to her radiant heavenly glow!”

Charlotte is continuing performances tonight in Londonderry, The Glassworks (Saturday) and Dublin (Christ Church Cathedral) on April 8.

For further information and ticket booking, visit sestinamusic.com.