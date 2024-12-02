Stuck for a Christmas present this year? Perhaps we can help if the person you’re buying for happens to enjoy going out and enjoy live music.

As 2024 winds down and we approach those “ghostly” times during the Christmas and New Year, where nothing seems to be happening, consider it a brief respite before some of the biggest European tours taking place in 2025 arrive in Northern Ireland.

Be it homecoming shows involving Snow Patrol, the beloved 80s pop charm of Cyndi Lauper or You Me At Six bidding everyone in Northern Ireland a farewell during their final tour, we’ve found 29 huge shows taking place across the region throughout 2025, with more expected to be announced in the New Year.

The majority of the shows we’ve picked all have tickets available through Ticketmaster, but be quick - a number of these shows have limited tickets left as we head into Christmas.

So what have we chosen that might pique your interest? Read on and start marking your 2025 calendars.

1 . James Blunt James Blunt takes the stage at the SSE Arena, Belfast, on February 11, promising an evening of heartfelt hits and charming banter. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Frank Turner Frank Turner brings his raw energy and defiant anthems to Limelight 1, Belfast, on February 15 for an intimate and unforgettable performance. | Shannon Shumaker

3 . Cyndi Lauper Pop icon Cyndi Lauper says goodbye in style at the SSE Arena, Belfast, on February 16, delivering a night of timeless classics. | FilmMagic