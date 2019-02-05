Affordable fine-dining sensation Six By Nico coming to Belfast

One of Scotland's most fashionable restaurants is setting up its third venue in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter.

Set up four years ago in Glasgow by Scottish-Italian chef Nico Simeone, Six By Nico has taken the Scottish culinary scene by storm with its high-concept menus and affordable prices.

Every six weeks the restaurant overhauls its menu taking guests on a journey through time, places and spaces with an innovative and affordable six course tasting experience.

Previous menus include a six-course Willy Wonka-themed menu featuring "a beetroot dip-dab" and "a chocolate river"; and a reimagination of the classic chip shop featuring refined takes on smoked sausage, cheesy chips and battered fish. Middle Eastern, Sicilian and New York menus have also proved hugely popular in recent months

The restaurant's unique formula has proved a massive with Scottish foodies with second restaurant opening in Edinburgh last year.

The six-course menu typically costs £28 per person, with the option to pay extra for paired wines.

A slick video preview gave Northern Irish diners a glimpse of what to expect from the new restaurant.

The self-proclaimed "revolutionary culinary hub" promised dishes inspired by "destinations, memories and ideas" in the minute-long clip.

Details of the restaurants first Belfast menu remain under wraps, but a press shot features an old copy of the Belfast News Letter, a pocket watch and a brass telescope suggesting Belfast foodie can expect to take their taste buds back in time.

Six By Nico opens its Waring Street venue on March 5.