An innovative menu using local produce at Moira’s Stillhouse

When Barbara and Stuart Hughes took over the Four Trees in Moira and began to create The Stillhouse, which would become home to their RubyBlue Distillery, they were certain that the first thing on the agenda would be to completely change the food on offer in the Co Armagh pub.

The Dromore couple were determined that they would introduce an exciting, innovative menu, filled with a selection of carefully crafted dishes, made using the very best in local produce,

And the food on offer has certainly lived up to expectation; from traditional favourites to more unusual offerings, and an excellent choice of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, there is something to suit every palatte.

It must be said that it is not often that a starter can turn out to be one of the tastiest courses in a meal. However, the sweet potato and lemongrass soup, served with Guinness wheaten bread and a healthy dollop of Abernathy butter, was a firm favourite of this journalist.

The Stillhouse offers a special steak menu, so it seemed only right to opt for the Signature Whiskey Smoked 8oz flat iron steak, said to be one of the chef’s personal favourites, which was served with Bushmills peppercorn cream, bone marrow triple cooked chips and light, crispy onion rings.

For my vegan dining partner, there were thankfully some interesting options on the menu and the Lentil tabbouleh with Lebanese signature salad was both spicy and fruity, and came highly recommended.

No meal would be complete without something sweet and sticky, and what better choice than Guinness sticky toffee pudding with salted butterscotch and yellowman ice cream. Delicious!

As Stillhouse is the new home of RubyBlue, you couldn’t visit without trying out something from the vast selection of cocktails on offer, and after much debate, the Bramble, which consists of gin, RubyBlue blackcurrant liquor and lemon juice, was fresh, with a definite ‘zing’ to it. And of course, with a name like Moira Mule, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to sample the town’s namesake, made with RubyBlue’s own potato vodka, Fever-tree ginger ale and lime.

To have a look at The Stillhouse menu for yourself, log onto www.thestillhousemoira.com.