An Italian food festival with Peroni cocktails is coming to Belfast this spring

It comes complete with Peroni infused cocktails and packed with local produce.

The sights, sounds and scents of springtime in Italy are set to take over the heart of Belfast this April, as St. Anne’s Square becomes home to The House of Peroni Presents: La Primavera from Thursday, April 5 to Saturday, April 7.

he Tipsy Bird Mixologist Roisin McEarlean

A celebration of the start of spring and the season’s new bounty, including the famous Italian citrus fruits, La Primavera is marked in Italy with food festivals, which take place during ‘Festa della Primavera’.

Some of Belfast’s finest Italian eateries will unveil delicious seasonal offerings at the market, which can be eaten al fresco at the market in St. Anne’s Square or taken home to share with family and friends.

The Chubby Cherub, a family run establishment, will offer genuine, traditional Italian street food, known as Strada Cibo.

A hidden jewel in Belfast, The Chubby Cherub serves everything from delicious Italian Cicchetti (or tapas) to an Italian afternoon tea, with local ingredients for each dish are supplied by Crosskeys and Draynes Farm.

Roisin's Peroni Primavera

Meanwhile, Belfast Woodfire Pizza Company will bring its authentic wood-fired pizza to the pop-up market.

All the Belfast Woodfire artisan pizzas are created using a bread dough base, which is made with the finest quality Italian flour and slow fermented to develop a more complex depth of flavour.

In addition, Coppi will serve up a selection of Italian breads and fresh handmade pastas courtesy of executive chef, Jonny Philips.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro global brand ambassador, Federico Riezzo, teamed up with local mixologist, Roisin McEarlean of the city’s Tipsy Bird, to design a special Peroni infusion to celebrate La Primavera Belfast, which will be served at the bar. Roisin’s Peroni Primavera is made with 50ml Peroni Nastro Azzurro, 35ml Pinot Grigio, 20ml Chambord, 15ml of lemon juice and 1 egg white. It’s garnished with fresh lemon peel and will be available to enjoy at the event.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Peroni Gluten Free and Peroni Ambra will be served to accompany the food on offer, as well as Peroni-infused drinks, inspired by Italian citrus, created by global brand ambassador, Federico Riezzo.

For more information visit thehouseofperoni.com.