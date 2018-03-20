Belfast bar launches Northern Ireland’s first menu for dogs

Local dog owners are in for a treat as Belfast bar, The Dirty Onion launches a brand-new menu for its furry, four-legged customers.

Created in partnership with local pet food brand, Naturo, dogs can now enjoy a nutritious meal with their owners, with dishes created using high-quality, fresh, natural ingredients, made in Northern Ireland.

The range of healthy dog foods are a delectable array of doggy favourites including: chicken and rice, salmon and potato, lamb or turkey, served alongside rice and vegetables.

No meal out would be complete without dessert, so dogs can enjoy a liver brownie or Frozzys, a frozen yogurt packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Based in County Armagh, Mackle Pet Foods, who own Naturo was established over 40 years ago by the Mackle family, whose aim is to create pure and natural pet food from the family farm.

They work closely with leading nutritionists to ensure their products meet the specific nutritional needs of pets; targeting their immune and digestive systems, as well as the quality of their skin and coat.

General Manager at The Dirty Onion, Tim Herron and Claire McNally marketing manager at Naturo Pet Foods launch a brand-new menu at The Dirty Onion for its furry, four legged customers created in partnership with local pet food brand, Naturo

Tim Herron, general manager at The Dirty Onion, said: “We wanted to be able to offer dogs more than just water when they come to visit, so we are delighted to be the first to introduce Northern Ireland’s first dog menu, right in the heart of Belfast city centre.

“Naturo Pet Foods has been key in helping us bring this exciting new concept to Belfast, and we are delighted to have them on board.”

Claire McNally, marketing manager with Naturo Pet Foods, added: “Naturo is delighted to partner with the Dirty Onion, bringing our wonderful range of natural pet foods to local dogs visiting this favourite Belfast bar. We cannot wait to see the reviews.”

Last year, The Dirty Onion became part of a select list of venues that are dog-friendly in the city centre.

The bar hosts a number of hugely successful Pooch Social events throughout the year in aid of Lucy’s Trust, a local charity providing a sanctuary for dogs in need.

The Cathedral Quarter bar also features as the meeting point and final destination stop on Belfast’s new dog friendly pub tour with local woman Jo Crossley.

Jo, the proud owner of a four year old Lhasa Apso, Georgie, who she refers to as the ‘boss of her house’, explains she came up with the idea in a lightbulb moment.

“The past couple of years I had the idea of doing a tour. I was out and about walking Georgie in Portrush and just thought, why not come up with a tour where you can bring the dog with you? I came up with the idea of visitng a host of venues which allow dogs inside, and tying our delicious local food and drink into it as well.

“From there, I approached a few of the places I normally frequent, and the owners were so enthusiastic. Not one person gave me a funny look, which may have given me a few doubts.

“Their reaction was so positive, I knew there was merit to it and that I was on to a great idea.”

After the Portrush trips proved a huge success, Jo set up Dog Friendly Tours in Belfast, in December. This tour takes place on Sundays in the Cathedral Quarter, visiting four Dog Friendly venues where you will enjoy food and drink, plus secret locations, and your dog will also get treats and water.

The Dirty Onion’s dog menu starts from just £1.25 per meal and is available now.

For more information, visit thedirtyonion.com, follow on Twitter @TheDirtyOnion or Facebook at facebook.com/thedirtyonion.

For information on Belfast’s dog friendly walking tours, visit dogfriendlywalkingtours.co.uk.

