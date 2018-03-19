Belfast Cathedral becomes high class dining room for special event

Belfast Cathedral is set to be transformed into a high class dining room this weekend as part of the BelFeast Festival.

The truly special night out will take place this Saturday, March 24.

An insider revealed, “Pews and kneelers will give way to some of the classiest tables in town, and diners will be able to enjoy atmospheric music throughout the evening from the Cathedral’s choristers and musicians.

“St Anne’s is known not only as the spiritual heart of the booming Cathedral Quarter and the city of Belfast, but is also a key venue for concerts and corporate events.

“This ability to switch from a ‘working’ place of worship, offering four services daily, to a breath-taking setting for events makes Belfast Cathedral a unique space in the city centre.

“Following a reception on arrival, guests will enjoy a five-course dinner prepared by the talented chefs at Posh Nosh, served with paired wines from Mark Jefferson Wines.

“Tickets are £60 per person and the evening will raise vital funds to further the mission and ministry of Belfast Cathedral.”

BelFeast is a new three day food and drink festival based in and around the Cathedral Quarter aimed at showcasing everything great about the local food and drinks industry.

Holly Wilson, Marketing and Events Manager at Belfast Cathedral, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the headline event of the BelFeast Festival and look forward to welcoming you for an unforgettable dining experience and evening of music in the aisles of the majestic Belfast Cathedral.”

More information and tickets, contact Belfast Cathedral on 028 9032 8332 or visit belfastcathedral.org.