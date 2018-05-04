Chance for you and your pooch to win a Dog Friendly Food Tour of Portrush

Enter for your chance to win a food and drink tour for two people and up to two dogs

Earlier this year, Guide reporter Kathryn McKenna and her husband Chris took their gorgeous dog Dougal on a tour of all the best places in Belfast to stop and enjoy a meal with your canine companion, thanks to Dog Friendly Tours, which is run by local woman Jo Crossley.

News Letter reporter Kathryn McKenna with her dog Dougal on the Belfast food tour in St Anne's Cathedral

Now we’re giving readers the chance to go on one of Jo’s amazing tours - this time in scenic Portrush.

What could be better than enjoying a day out on the North Coast with your pooch plus a host of fellow dog lovers, checking out all the best pubs, restaurants and cafes, and making new friends along the way?

The tour will take place on Saturday June 2, and to be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is send in a picture of your four-legged friend, along with your reasons why your pup deserves a day out, to kathryn.mckenna@newsletter.co.uk.

Alternatively, you can post details to Kathryn at News Letter, Metro Building, 6-9 Donegall Sq South, Belfast, BT1 5JA.

Dougal on his Dog Friendly Food Tour - pictured inside St. Anne's Cathedral

All entries must be received by 5pm on Friday May 18.

Perhaps your dog has been through the mill recently, or done somehing heroic. Or maybe he or she just constantly cheers you up and makes your world a happier place, and deserves a reward. Please note that the maximum number of dogs per couple on the tour is two. Single tickets are also available.

Photos of yourself or members of your family along with your nominated pooch are also encouraged, and entries may be reproduced in Johnston Press titles.

To increase your chances of winning, go to facebook.com/DogFriendlyTours and give the page a Like.

To find out more about Dog Friendly Tours, visit dogfriendlytours.co.uk.

So get snapping and sending!