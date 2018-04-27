Dog Track introduces Belfast diners to new restaurant concept

Small plate dining where the best of local produce is showcased in all its mouth-watering glory on a sushi-style conveyor belt.

When chef Michael O’Connor and manager Michael Fletcher decided to open a new restaurant to add to their portfolio (they run hugely successful Barking Dog in south Belfast), they wanted to “do something a bit different”, according to fellow manager Michael Conlon.

The Dog Track interior

Having recently had the opportunity to finally frequent the buzzing concept city centre restaurant, which is situated at the newly refurbished Weaving Works opposite Ormeau Fire Station, I can report that they have certainly fulfilled their ambitions of introducing Belfast diners to a “new way of eating”.

Simply put, Dog Track brings you small plate dining where the best of local produce is showcased in all its mouth-watering glory. Diners can choose to sit at the sushi-style Track itself, where they will be treated to an unobstructed view of the friendly chefs as they work, or can opt for the surrounding tables. Either way the concept is the same - pick any items from the travelling track that take your fancy, or order from the hot menu delivered directly by the Chefs or waiting staff. Food is served on different coloured plates, relating to price points, which is simply added up when squaring the bill.

And Michael explained the quick and easy concept is what makes it so accessible whatever the occasion.

“You can come in, pick food off the track, settle up and be back at your desk in 20 minutes without having to talk to a soul if you don’t want to”, Michael laughs. “Chef wanted something a bit different, and so the whole way of ordering here has been turned on its head.

One of my personal favourite dishes, the Spiced Sticky Pork Belly

“It takes away that whole aspect of feeling self-conscious when ordering food when dining alone or as part of a group. No longer will you feel pressured not to have a starter or skip dessert just because no-one else is having one - simply grab one!

“The Tapas style small plates are ideal for trying new things. The Track and being up close and personal to the chefs removes the formalities. It is all about a delicious food experience.”

Michael added: “We didn’t want to just call it Barking Dog II as it is an entirely different idea. But we wanted it to be related. We settled on Dog Track because of course it highlights our star focus and sets us apart.”

Having visited during the weekend’s sudden burst of summer sun earlier this week, sitting in the sunlight with a thirst-quenching cocktail in the refurbished former Armagh House, an Edwardian linen warehouse where large-scale windows which are almost floor-to-ceiling in height allow light to flood in, I almost forgot I was in Belfast but for the accents of the amazing staff and chefs around us. For this is a restaurant which could be anywhere in the world, with its refreshing food approach, unique concept and wide-ranging restaurant, which on last count boasted 65 food options - not including the Specials.

Fans of the famous Beef Shin Burger at Barking Dog will love The Dog Track Lamb Burger with Caramelised Red Onion, Smoked Tomato Relish, Red Chard, Bis Bos Mayo, Seeded Bun

Its summery atmosphere is felt from the light, refreshing cocktails which give a nod to local independent drink brands, including Jawbox Gin and Copeland, right down to the warming welcome from the waiting staff and chefs cooking up a storm in the centre. The small plates and casual, relaxing atmosphere add to the holiday feeling, with dishes coming up as and when they’re ready - all with friendly service from Michael and co.

As splendid as Beetroot Gnocchi, Goats Cheese and Walnuts sounds, it was not something I had originally selected to sample from the bustling menu. But Michael proposed our party try it, and when the vibrant dish appeared minutes later, we were glad. A must-try dish, diners will be left fighting over it. Luckily. it’s easy to get some more.

The Spiced Sticky Pork Belly, colour-coded in yellow and therefore priced at £4.50, is so delicious to the point that my culinary partner in crime boldly declared: “I don’t normally like pork belly, but I could eat that all day.” Quite, with the sticky sauce, crunchy exterior and melt-in-your-mouth bitesize parcels.

Meanwhile, Michael explained that the Dog Track Lamb Burger has already been compared by many as being of a similarly high standard to that of the barking Dog’s famous Beef Shin Burger. Wanting to put those bold claims to the test, I sampled the slider which comes in at £7 as one of the more high-end price points. But it is worth every penny and comes highly recommended.

One of my favourite showstopping small plates was one I likely would never have chosen, but Michael, who offered friendly and attentive service througout our meal, recommended - and I am so glad he did. It was Beetroot Gnocchi, Goats Cheese and Candied Walnut

Despite seeing at least five more options we wanted to sample from the Track alone (there’s also a Made to Order selection) - we had only enough room left for the famous Doughnuts. However we instantly regretted not trying the Pistachio Cake with Candied Postachios - to name just one example - and will be rectifying this as soon as possible.

With Copeland Raspberry and Mint Gin, Framboise, Lemon, Mint and Soda, this pink Mojito-esque cocktail will put you in mind of a day at the beach - regardless of what the Northern Ireland weather is getting up to. Look out for the specials, which offered wine as well as a special ‘Rhuberry Tart.’ It’s great to see wine options also come as Carafes in addition to the standard bottle and glass options.

All in all, I have to say Dog Track is, in my humble opinion, offering one of the most exciting concepts in Belfast right now.