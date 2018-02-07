Exciting details of Belfast’s first Cocktail Weekend emerge

Cocktail enthusiasts across the province are celebrating after details of Belfast’s first Cocktail Weekend were announced today.

Fans of exotic drinks can look forward to a weekend of sipping, sampling and socialising around Belfast later this year, from August 3 until August 5, as part of the first ever Belfast Cocktail Weekend.

Over 30 of the capital’s top cocktail bars will take part in the event to showcase their mixology skills, with each designing a unique Signature Cocktail which wristband-wearers can enjoy for just £5 each.

The Guide spoke to organiser of the event Gary Anderson, who revealed, “I’m actually the organiser of Edinburgh Cocktail Week. I’m originally from Bangor and my friends have been begging me to bring the event to Belfast!

“So I decided to bring the event back home this year as Belfast has such a fantastic cocktail scene.

“If you love cocktails, then this is the event for you! It’s all about tasting your way around the city, discovering new bars and flavours, and feeling like you’re part of something exciting.

“For me, cocktails epitomise catching-up with friends, either after work on a Friday night or getting dressed-up at the weekend and hitting the town, and that’s what we hope to see.

“We’re working with the best brands and bars so all Belfast Cocktail Week cocktails are made using premium spirits and are shaken, stirred and strained to perfection.”

The list of participating bars and their signature cocktails is still top secret, and will be revealed over the coming months, with priority announcements given to those who have booked wristbands in advance.

But Gary reveals, “The event is aimed towards 25+ women and men who are looking to catch-up with friends over cocktails, while discovering new bars and flavours.

“There will naturally be a concentration of bars in the city centre but there will also be bars in more residential areas as well so wristband-wearers can take full advantage of their wristbands across all three days without having to travel into the city centre.”

Wristband-wearers can also sign-up for masterclasses and tastings, enjoy entry to exclusive Belfast Cocktail Weekend spaces and events, and enjoy additional perks from many of the bars taking part.

BCW wristbands can be purchased online at belfastcocktailweekend.com and can be collected, along with a free guide, from the Belfast Cocktail Weekend Hub during the event. Earlybird wristbands are on sale now online for £5 each (normally £6).