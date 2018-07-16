Facebook reacts as Bubbacue announces it has officially closed

A popular Belfast restuarant has announced its closing its doors and it has caused quite the stir on Facebook.

On its website, Bubbacue, which has stores in the city centre and on Botanic Avenue, describes its ethos as 'spending hours behind the scenes selecting the finest quality ingredients and making everything from scratch. All of our food is fresh, homemade and lovingly prepared by hand'.

Embracing the art of this relaxed American tradition, the restaurant specialised in authentic barbecue-style food using 'smoke to flavour and tenderize meat, cooking it at a low temperature over a long period of time'.

The shutters were down on its Callender Street outlet over lunch on Monday.

The restaurant announced news of its closure on Facebook. "Regretfully, Bubbacue is now officially closed. We want to thank all of our amazing employees and customers for all of their support over the years. It has been a pleasure serving slow smoked barbecue to Belfast," its post read.

The social media update was met with a flood of responses.

One read: "WHAT? Why??? I have 9 bubbacues on my loyality card!"

Another wrote: "I always meant to go nooooo."

The shock at the much-loved store's decision was palpable with countless commenters tagging friends.

"Is this a very late April fools?" one asked.