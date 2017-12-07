Five star food and first rate service on offer at Cardan Bar and Grill

Cardan Bar and Grill in Lisburn has been building up its reputation as the place to visit for foodies, so it was with great excitement that I booked my first evening meal at the popular local spot.

And it certainly did not disappoint. From the food and drink, to the atmosphere and the service, everything was very much on point.

The varied menu has something on offer to delight any palate, so narrowing down the choices will be the hardest decision you have to make.

After great deliberation, I settled on the 8oz rump steak, which came with onion rings, fries, and peppered sauce.

With the request from this fussy eater that the steak be cooked medium to well, it was absolutely perfect. Not one scrap of the steak was left, and I can honestly say it was one of the finest steaks I have ever enjoyed.

The onion rings were light and fluffy and, of course, you can’t have steak without a side of home cooked chips.

My dining companion settled on the slow cooked barbecue ribs, which also came served with onion rings, fries, and a side of slaw.

Coated in a sweet hickory sauce, the meat was tender, fell off the bone, and, I am assured, proved melt in the mouth fantastic.

Choosing a dessert was not a mean feat either, with much discussion over which would be preferred; Mocha Panna Cotta? Chocolate Brownie? Mini Apple Pie? Honeycomb Cheesecake? Sticky Toffee Pudding?

Thanks to guidance from the friendly, helpful, and relatively new manager of Cardan, Danny, we finally settled on the Mocha Panna Cotta and the Chocolate Brownie.

The Mocha Panna Cotta was delicately flavoured, with a smooth velvety texture. The softness of the panna cotta was perfectly counterpoised by the crunchy peanut brittle and rounded off with small but perfectly formed shortbread.

The Chocolate Brownie was sweet, sticky, gooey and everything you would want in a dessert.

The brownie was smothered in a toffee sauce and sprinkled with homemade honeycomb, the scoop of vanilla ice cream helped to cut through the sweetness, making it the ideal choice to finish off a meal.

The Cardan has a friendly, intimate atmosphere and a fantastic menu, making it a great choice for a night out.