Historic courtyard transforms into local food market for one weekend only

The Good Food Market is set to take over The Argory tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am until 4pm.

The historic courtyard will be filled with a number of artisan food stalls selling everything from chutneys and jams, homemade cupcakes and fudge, soda bread, pesto, chesses, local meats, chocolates, cider and home grown produce.

It will also play host to a special cookery demonstration from Dean Coppard, otherwise known to many as Aussie Chef Dino. Dean is Head Chef at Molly’s Mill and has years of experience in the food and drink industry. Dean will be preparing dishes using fresh local ingredients from the market and visitors will have the opportunity to taste the dishes.

In addition, there will be live acoustic music from Ryan McGarrity, planting activities for children, and a guided estate tour.

Adult £6.50, Child £3.25, Family £16.25. National Trust Members Free. For further information visit nationaltrust.org.uk/the-argory.