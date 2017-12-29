Introducing the new traditional chippy with a modern twist in Northern Ireland

Lisburn city residents are feeling ‘chipper’ as it’s been revealed they have been chosen as the site of a new Northern Ireland eatery.

Retail and wholesale giant, Musgrave NI has introduced a very successful chip shop franchise, Chipmongers, to Lisburn, with seven currently open in the Republic of Ireland and more planned for Northern Ireland.

Fillet of cod with fresh cut chips, goujon boats and the Chipmonger burger are just some of the delicious options available from Chipmongers Lisburn. PressEye - William Cherry

Chipmongers, Lisburn is based on Antrim Street, the old BJ’s site and already there is an exciting buzz about the notion of the traditional chippy being given a modern twist.

Michael Ferris, the proprietor, explained:

“Chipmongers prides itself on our food being freshly prepared and the use of only quality ingredients.

“Our chips are freshly hand cut and are delicious.

“Customers love the option to ‘Shake a Flavour’ on their chips and can choose between ‘Rosemary Salt’, ‘Cajun Salt’, ‘Spice it Up’, or the very popular ‘Chicken Salt’.

“As well as traditional chip shop fayre, including curry and gravy chips and our succulent fish in a beautifully light crispy batter, we offer something for everyone.

“We have a variety of tasty chip toppings including sticky Korean BBQ pulled pork, chilli con carne with sour cream and grated cheese and also baconnaise sauce with grated cheese.

“A must for burger lovers is the Chipmonger Burger which has a ‘satisfying crunch’, 4oz 100% Irish beef burger, crispy onions, Applewood smoked cheese, mixed leaves topped with hickory BBQ sauce served on lightly toasted brioche bun.

“We have many other mouth-watering dishes like our Chicken or Fish Goujon Boat quoted as ‘closer to restaurant fayre than normal takeaways’, or our Chipper Nipper meals to keep the little ones satisfied! Come and try for yourselves, you will be warmly welcomed,” added Michael.

“Find us on Chipmongers.com. Download and order from our Chipmongers App before the end of January 2018 and get 20% off your first order using code cm20.”

The new Lisburn business is open seven days a week from 12pm, with delivery available every Thursday through to Sunday.

Visit Chipmongers.com to find out more.