It’s Ladies’ Night at Fratelli - and the feeling’s definitely right

Good food and a classic chick flick? What could be better for a night out with the girls?

Ladies’ Night at Fratelli in Belfast is certainly the place to be if you enjoy fantastic Italian food, served with a side of romantic cinema action.

Fratelli Belfast, a second city centre venue for the popular Galgorm Hotel restaurant, has become a favourite for groups of girls looking for a different way to spend an evening.

The £25 ticket price includes a main course, glass of wine, and a mini dessert buffet. And at the end of your meal, you and your friends can enjoy a private screening of one of your favourite films, with recent screenings including the all time classic Dirty Dancing and the sob fest The Notebook.

We were welcomed to Fratelli Belfast by the friendly staff, who went through the menu before we settled on our choices - pizza, of course. The pizzas at Fratelli are in a league of their own. The light base, complete with plenty of marinated tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and toppings of your choice, will have you returning to the restaurant time and time again.

If you fancy something other than pizza, I won’t hold it against you, and options include Italian delicacies such as smoked salmon linguine, primavera fusilli, risotto del gioruno, a classic Caesar salad and, of course, lasagne.

The highlight of the meal, however, had to be the mini dessert buffet. There was a vast array of delicious offerings to choose from, including a rich chocolate mousse, Tiramisu, and a selection of tubs of Morelli’s ice cream. I highly recommend the strawberry cheesecake, which was topped with crushed pistachio nuts. It was light, fluffy and creamy and was the perfect end to the meal.

Once you are full up, sit back and enjoy the film of the night. In our case it was The Notebook and I am not ashamed to say I may have shed a tear or two.

This is a great night out with the girls and with upcoming screenings including Pretty Woman on August 7, Ghost on September 4, and Mean Girls on October 2, there is certain to be something that will tickle your fancy.

Ladies’ Night events are held at Fratelli in both Belfast and at Galgorm. Find out more at www.galgorm.com/ladies-night-goes-to-the-movies.