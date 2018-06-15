Join the revolution at Pizza Punks - the new must go spot in town

Join the pizza revolution and show off your creative side at Pizza Punks, the new place to be in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

The concept behind the pizzeria is simple - it offers customers as much choice as they can possibly handle. And all for a one-off price.

Gone are the days of paying for every single topping you have on your pizza. At Pizza Punks, with its achingly cool industrial warehouse interior, you can have any topping you can possibly think of, and no matter how high you stack them, you will still only pay £10. Sounds too good to be true? Well it isn’t.

We put it to the test and were not disappointed. The staff were friendly and incredibly helpful, explaining the menu, giving advice, and encouraging us to try as many toppings as we could manage.

First you choose your base - sourdough or gluten-free, which are shaped by hand and cooked in the wood-fired oven which takes pride of place in the restaurant. Then you decide on your sauce - tomato, creme fraiche or barbecue - and after that the tough decisions start.

There is an absolutely gargantuan list of toppings to choose from - meat, veggies, herbs, spices, and the intriguingly titled ‘rouge’ toppings, which include mac n’ cheese, Irn-Bru pulled pork, tortilla chips, and even potato bread.

Personally, I played it rather safe and opted for lemon and herb chicken, mushroom, pineapple, rocket and a cheeky rouge topping of tortilla chips, which proved to be an excellent choice.

Special mention must also go to the creative cocktails - Garden Fizz, made with rhubarb-infused Bombay Sapphire Gin, elderflower, blackberries and cucumber, and Lovehert Caipiroska, created with Loveheart-infused Finlandia vodka, limoncello and raspberries - were particular favourites, although the cocktail menu looked so tempting it was difficult to narrow down the choice. If after all of that you still fancy dessert, then go for the ice cream, and the same principal applies - choose as many toppings as you want and there is no extra charge.

For foodies, Pizza Punks is an absolute must-go spot in the Cathedral Quarter. Bring your appetite, but be warned - you won’t be left wanting more.