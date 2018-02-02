MasterChef winner supports family seafish cooking class in Belfast

Jane Devonshire has backed a new seafood cookery school roadshow which aims to educate families about eating more seafood.

A seafood cookery school roadshow aimed at teaching parents and their children how to prepare and cook seafood will be heading to Belfast Cookery School next month.

The class is part of Fish is the Dish’s latest initiative, ‘Back to School’, encouraging more people to eat the recommended two portions of seafood each week and enjoy the many health benefits of doing so.

The half term roadshow will visit the Belfast Cookery School on Friday, February 16; with a half day class open to parents and children aged eight and up.

The course has been designed by MasterChef winner, Jane Devonshire and registered dietician, Juliette Kellow, along with Belfast Cookery school’s expert chefs.

Parents and children who take part will learn how to fillet, prep and serve different species of fish and will be taught a range of delicious recipes to try at home.

The class will show families how to bring the fun and passion into cooking, and is the fourth in the Back to School programme - part of the ‘Fish 2 a Week’ health campaign - encouraging the UK to add seafood to their menu twice a week, as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

Fish is the Dish, part of the industry body Seafish, has designed the roadshow to highlight the many health benefits associated with eating more fish, such as improved sleep, stronger bones and healthy skin, nails and hair.

Eating two portions of fish per week has been shown to increase brain function and boost mood, while omega-3-rich seafood has also been linked to improvements in children’s concentration, reading skills, and behaviour.

The programme was launched after a survey revealed that a staggering 85 per cent of parents in the UK aren’t eating enough fish, while a quarter of parents in the UK say that knowledge of how to prepare and cook fish stops them eating seafood based dishes at home.

Jane Devonshire explained, “As a mum myself, I know it can be tricky to get your children to try new fish dishes. Back to School will help families across the UK by showing them how simple it is to add seafood to their diet.

“Fish is a great, versatile, fast food and there are lots of dishes that are quick to prepare and easy to cook – it’s also a lot more affordable than many people realise, making it ideal for families.”

For more information on the cookery classes or to book your place, contact Belfast Cookery School - 028 9023 4722 or info@belfastcookeryschool.com