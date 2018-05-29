New Belfast rooftop bar launches ‘Tipsy Tea’

One of Belfast’s newest rooftop bars, Babel, is turning traditional afternoon tea on its head.

The exciting new menu, which launches this Saturday, June 2, will pair delectable sweet and savoury treats with a selection of signature Babel cocktails.

Set in the surrounds of the city’s chic new rooftop bar and restaurant, Babel at Bullitt Hotel, the new Tipsy Tea will serve up an eclectic selection of sandwiches, brioche buns, mini doughnuts, cakes and other sweet treats, along with your choice of gin or Champagne cocktails that you can top up from your very own tipsy teapot.

The quirky new menu will be served alongside stunning views of the city skyline.

A delightful array of gin and champagne cocktails have been created in partnership between Babel bartenders, Moet and Chandon, Monkey 47 and Beefeater 24, whilst Babel chefs have paired the drinks with a range of sweet and savoury treats that will change seasonally.

Gin based cocktails including the ‘Tea-licious’, a sweet and delicately-balanced drink with touch of anise and ‘The Pickford Twist’, named in homage to America’s sweetheart, Mary Pickford sit alongside a collection of Champagne based drinks, including the ‘Sky-High Spritz’ reminiscent of Parma Violets, and the fruity and tropical ‘Piña Royale’.

Babel’s own pineapple and passionfruit shrubs, housed in its living garden, have been used in the creation of the new cocktails.

Guests can enjoy Babel’s Tipsy Tea on Saturdays and Sundays (12pm – 4pm) for £29.50 per person with gin cocktails, or upgrade to Champagne cocktails for an extra £15 per person. Your choice of cocktail is served in a china teacup, with a generous refill sitting pretty within your tipsy teapot, for good measure.

To book online or find out more, visit babelbelfast.com.