New hotel opens in Belfast - and it has its very own Whiskey Room

House Belfast, the latest addition to Belfast’s hotel, bar and restaurant sector, has officially opened its doors for business.

The Botanic Avenue based development represents a £2m investment by Dublin company NolaClan, who specialise in creating unique social spaces in the local hospitality sector. The investment will create up to 50 full and part-time jobs.

Cocktails at House Belfast

House Belfast is the third in the House brand portfolio, with two other locations within the Republic of Ireland, including Dublin and Limerick.

Speaking about the development, Director of House Belfast Alan Clancy, said: “We are delighted to bring the House brand to Belfast. Our aim is to create ‘your House away from home,’ and we believe that House Belfast very much reflects this. This is our first development in Northern Ireland and we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from many people.”

With a focus on luxury interiors within a relaxed and homely environment, it includes 31 bedrooms and has been described as “a great bar that has bedrooms”, which ties in nicely with the growing trend for boutique style hotels on Botanic Avenue (Dukes at Queen’s and Town Square are nearby); whilst quality local restaurants and independent cafes including Kaffe O, Bubbacue, Tribal Burger, and loads more are within a stone’s throw away.

It also boasts The Whiskey Room, with an extensive range of whiskey and gin products, plus a restaurant that will provide breakfast, lunch and dinner. A basement bar and club will be added to the development later in the year, providing an additional 10 full and part-time jobs.

Fellow director Michael Stewart added: “Over the years our location has been the site for a number of well-known and well-respected hotels. Situated on the vibrant well connected hub of Botanic Avenue, and a only a short distance away from areas of culture and heritage interest, we hope that House Belfast will help to attract visitors from home and abroad to this unique part of the city, especially with Belfast’s reputation as a must visit destination and with thr tourism industry set to continue to rise in 2018.”