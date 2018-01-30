Over 100 jobs created as Rushmere Shopping Centre announces new family restaurants

Two huge restaurant chains have announced they are opening in Rushmere Shopping Centre.

Rushmere Shopping Centre have announced that work is now under way to expand its Craigavon site after securing investment commitments from two of the world’s biggest restaurant brands, Nando’s and Five Guys.

Five Guys

The centre confirmed that two new units with a combined space of more than 7,000 sq. ft. are being developed to accommodate the new family restaurants before they open in the third quarter of this year. Nando’s, which currently boasts five outlets in Northern Ireland, is committing up to 40 new full and part-time roles for this latest venture, whilst Five Guys will create around 60 new local jobs at Rushmere.

Favoured by Barack Obama, Ed Sheeran and Tom Hardy, Five Guys, which has only one other outlet in here at Belfast’s Victoria Square, is famed for its extraordinary and expansive range of burger, fries and milk shake options.

Rushmere Shopping Centre manager Martin Walsh said the new restaurants would strengthen an already outstanding retail and catering mix which has helped to power its success for more than 40 years.

“Location, the right retail mix and access to big brands are what our customers enjoy, and we’re delighted to be dramatically increasing our restaurant provision with this outstanding new offer.”

In December, international sport retailer Intersport opened its first new ‘concept’ superstore at Rushmere as part of a £350,000 investment, creating 12 jobs. Rushmere Shopping Centre attracts over 6.5 million visitors a year.