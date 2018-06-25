PICTURES: Thousands enjoy Game and Country Fair

Thousands of visitors travelled to Shane’s Castle outside Antrim to see all the spectacle at the Irish Game and Country Fair.

The event, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, wowed crowds with a re-enactment to mark the 220th anniversary of the Battle of Antrim in June 1798.

Actors played the part of the United Irishmen, who were led by Henry Joy McCracken, and their British foes at Shane’s Castle on the shores of Lough Neagh.

Meanwhile, visitors to the fair were also introduced to a range of country sports including fly-casting, archery and clay pigeon shooting.

And ‘foodies’ had the opportunity to see celebrity chef Emmett McCourt in action.

