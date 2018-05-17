Shortcross Gin opens doors to redeveloped £2.5m Visitor Centre

Producer of the multi award-winning Shortcross Gin and the first craft distillery to reside in Northern Ireland, has undergone a significant redevelopment and a stylish Visitor Experience Centre, representing an investment of £2.5million.

Rademon Estate Distillery, producer of the multi award-winning Shortcross Gin and the first craft distillery to reside in Northern Ireland, has undergone a significant redevelopment with the addition of two new copper stills and a stylish Visitor Experience Centre, representing an investment of £2.5million.

On the tour, we learnt about the history of Shortcross, the secrets behind the taste, and what goes on at Rademon Estate Distillery in Co Down

The brand-new Visitor Experience Centre, comprising of a bar, gift shop and a multipurpose events space with stunning views of the estate, will host carefully curated tours inviting visitors to learn how Shortcross Gin is distilled, take part in tutored tasting sessions and master the art of crafting the perfect gin and tonic. The fully licensed centre is also available to book for conferences and weddings.

Head Distiller and co-creator David explained, “We launched Shortcross in 2014 and haven’t looked back since.

“Everything we do here is inspired by the surroundings of the Estate, we take elderflowers and elderberries from the forest, wild clover from the lawn, and apples from the Walled Garden here.

“So from the start people have wanted to come down to see us. Therefore it is with great pleasure that we have finally opened our doors to the beautiful Visitor Centre at Rademon estate Distillery where we can actually bring people in, welcome them to the area and showcase what Shortcross is all about.”

I receive a one to one demonstration on how to create the perfect Shortcross serve

Having personally embarked upon the tour yesterday, driving through the picturesque route boasting views of tumbling hills, I was reminded how blessed we are to live in our wee country. Indeed, I think this newly redeveloped centre, which promises to entice gin fanatics from across the world, is a brilliant chance to showcase what Northern Ireland is all about.

Rademon Estate Distillery is certainly a visitor experience to rival the likes of Dublin’s Guinness factory and Jameson Distillery, and it is right on our doorstep. Having visited when the sun was beaming down upon the luscious green acres of land, one cannot help but envision how gorgeous weddings at this visitor centre will be, with its panoramic views of the stunning grounds, with doors which spill out onto the courtyard. Idyllic with a backdrop of outstanding beauty, wedding pictures taken here would be simply outstanding.

Shortcross distillery tour dates are currently booking on the following dates; Saturday, May 19, Monday, May 28, Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 20.

Visit shortcrossgin.com for more details.

Visitors can now see the copper stills in person and learn about the history of Shortcross