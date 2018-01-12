Six-week long whiskey celebration set for historic Ulster bar

Launching on January 15, Nicholson’s will be hosting its second annual National Whisky Showcase at The Crown Liquor Saloon in Belfast.

And from January 22 - 28, the historic city centre bar will also be providing a special Burns Night menu.

The celebration will take place over six weeks, with a series of unmissable events set to take place as part of it,including brand ambassador talks, tastings, exclusive offers and competitions.

Local whisky fans - and novices - will be able to find new favourites to see them through the cold winter months, and will be spoilt for choice with a selection of over 40 UK and global drams on offer.

Some of the highlights from this year’s Showcase include Bruichladdich’s Classic Laddie, Hibiki Harmony and Penderyn Madeira.

The various tasting events and workshops will educate and allow guests to explore both classic and lesser-known brands. Punters can also pop by The Crown Liquor Saloon and join brand ambassadors from Scotland’s Copper Dog and Ailsa Bay.

Celebrations of the life of the famous Scot, Robbie Burns, will centre around a feast of a menu packed with traditional Scottish favourites including Scotch broth with farmhouse bread and butter; haggis, neeps and tatties; and pulled lamb ‘Crofters’ pie topped with haggis mash – all finished off with a traditional Cranachan, made with whipped cream, honey, raspberries, toasted oats and a dash of whisky.

Guests will also be treated to a complimentary dram of the new Glenfiddich IPA whisky, to help toast to the man of the moment.

Those after even more of a tartan-fuelled treat can add on a tailored whisky flight, featuring Laphroaig 10yr, Auchentoshan 12yr and The Macallan Gold.

To book, visit nicholsonspubs.co.uk/burnsnightmenu.

