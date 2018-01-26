Skipper Street bar launches new weekly Blues and drinks night

A new Blues night has launched in Belfast. And there’s drink promotions throughout the evening.

The Cloth Ear Public Bar and Restaurant based in Belfast’s Skipper Street has announced a highly anticipated new event, which kicks off this evening (Friday, January 26).

The Cloth Ear

Friday Blues will be held every week from 5pm, featuring the very best in live Blues music. Ahead of the debut tonight, which features entertainment from the renowned Rab McCullough Blue Band, Lisa Kennedy, General Manager of The Cloth Ear, explained: “After the great success of The Belfast City Blues Festival last summer, we recognised there was a huge demand for Blues music in Belfast - not just once a year, but on a more permanent basis.” But that doesn’t mean you have to know everything about Blues music to be able to enjoy the weekly event, as Lisa goes on to elaborate: “Friday Blues at The Cloth Ear isn’t just for Blues purists! Thanks to the calibre of the musicians involved and the good-craic nature of The Cloth Ear, it’ll be a night for everyone to enjoy, with Friday Blues to run every Friday evening from January 26. As we are working with the Belfast City Blues Festival, we can’t wait to reveal the very best in Blues musicians over the coming weeks and months, and on Friday, February 2 we have Lee Hedley Blues Band.

“On our launch this evening the first 100 guests will get to enjoy free pints of Guinness or Tanqueray and tonic. Then every Friday, there will be selected pints for £3, bottles of house wine for £14 and bottles of prosecco for £15.”

The Cloth Ear, which is renowned for its mouth-watering gastro-pub dishes, will also continue to serve food. Lisa reveals: “Our all day menu will be available and also our dedicated vegan and gluten free menus. So whether you’re in the mood for a light bites or something more substantial, there will be something for everyone! We have an exciting few months in The Cloth Ear with themed quiz nights, a surprise for our vegan followers and an exciting new addition to our menu which will be available in March! For any loved up couples out there, we’ll be serving our delicious all day menu as well as lovingly prepared specials for Valentine’s Day. For any rugby lovers, we’re also showing all Six Nations games throughout February with food and drinks promos during each match!”