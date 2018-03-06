Three-day food festival promises a ‘taste’ of Belfast

Celebrating our local food and drink culture in bid to boost our city.

A new three-day festival is promising a ‘taste’ of Belfast in a bid to boost the city’s reputation as a top food and drink destination.

A three-day food and drink festival is coming to Belfast

The weekend food festival, which runs from March 23 to Match 25, promises to showcase the finest in local produce, chefs, restaurants, cafes and bars.

Based around the Cathedral Quarter, it is being complemented by an entertainment programme that includes live music performances, street artists, tours, workshops, and talks as well as an artisan street market and street food village.

Lord Mayor, Nuala McAllister, said: “BelFeast will be a fun experience for everyone, and boost our reputation as a food destination.

“Lonely Planet 2018 has already named us as one of the best places to visit and a big reason for that is our food culture.

“BelFeast will shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland’s outstanding food and drinks industry from the farmers and artisan producers who offer a dazzling variety of choice, to the restaurants and chefs who combine local ingredients to create mouth-watering meals and memorable dining experiences.

“The festival will also celebrate the unique role that food plays in our lives, encouraging people of all ages to get involved and learn more about what they eat and where it comes from,” added Councillor McAllister.

BelFeast is being delivered by the team behind Culture Night in collaboration with Food NI, and supported by local producers and the wider hospitality industry. Tickets for all the events can be purchased from individual venues.