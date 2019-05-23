23 hilarious things you'll only ever see or hear at a Northern Ireland wedding We may not have the language of love but we Northern Ireland people are not just world class romancers but we sure know how to put on a good wedding reception. Here are 23 things you will only ever see or hear at a Northern Ireland wedding. 1. N.I. dancing queens It's 10:43p.m. at a Northern Ireland wedding and women of all ages can be seen rummaging around their handbags for yes, you've guessed it, a pair of flip-flops in which they will dance the night away. other Buy a Photo 2. What way did you come? N.I. is a small country with a finite number of routes on which motorists can travel but still wedding guests will obsess over and often quiz one another on which way they came to a wedding reception. other Buy a Photo 3. I thought your man was dead, so I did! It's not a true Northern Ireland wedding unless you spot someone who, five minutes previous, you would have sworn blind was dead. other Buy a Photo 4. Have yee any red sauce? The bride and groom have spent years perfecting the menu for the big day but regardless of what magical cuisine is on offer many wedding guests will demand red sauce before they munch. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6