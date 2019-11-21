A nEW sEASON

The Market Place Theatre in Armagh has just released its January to May 2020 season programme, offering theatregoers the perfect range of Christmas gift ideas, and something to look forward to in the New Year.

Ahead of his sold out 2020 show in Belfast’s SSE Arena, Northern Ireland comedy sensation, Paddy Raff, comes to The Market Place on January 30 with his popular brand of stand-up and musical comedy, accompanied by BT9’s most famous export, his alter-ego Nigel.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, The Viennese Strauss Gala will recreate the nostalgia and romance of the Viennese Festive season, introducing the audience to a bygone age of glamorous soirees and Strauss waltzes, and comprising highlights from some of the great operettas of Strauss, Kalman and Lehar.

Fans of Lionel Richie are in for a treat on March 28 when the award-winning, five-star production Lionel arrives on stage.

Take a journey down memory lane on April 4 with The Doris Day Story, a beautiful expose of the life of Doris Day and One Night With You is back by popular demand on May 9.

Details of all events can be found online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre, and tickets can be by contacting the Box Office on (028) 3752 1821.