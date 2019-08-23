Join six of your favourite Country Music Stars all in one super A Night With the Country Stars Show when in rolls into Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey on September 19 for an unmissable night of toe-tapping magic.

The super line-up of talented performers includes Frank McCaffrey, Joe Moore, Caitlin, Boxcar Brian, David James and the fiddling sensation Ritchie Remo, who will showcase their biggest hit songs in the company of the fabulous Keltic Storm band. This is a rare chance to see so many top acts on one stage.

Tickets are on sale from the theatre box office and online at www.theatreatthemill.com.