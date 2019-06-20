A poignant, luminous tale of a fallen southern belle

THEATRE REVIEW

A Streetcar Named Desire

Lyric Theatre

Until June 8

In the deep heat of the Latin Quarter in New Orleans, in a claustrophobic, two-bedroom tenement, southern belle Blanche DuBois - here played with real verve by Aoibheann McCann - arrives to stay with her sister Stella (a sensitively emotive Meghan Tyler) and the loutish, threatening Stanley Kowalski - a role made iconic in the 1951 film starring Marlon Brando, but here made bulky and primal by Irish actor Mark Huberman.

What follows is a simmering collision of polarised personalities as the old-world and meticulously mannered Blanche, (her wardrobe of chic dresses and tailored suits symbolic of her romantic delusions of grandeur, her poetic soliloquies suggestive of incipient mania), comes up against the straight-talking, no nonsense machoism of her brother-in-law, who sees her presence as a threat to his authority.

Tennnessee Williams’ 1947 Pultizer-winning play is a marvellous, eagle-eyed examination of sisterhood, sexuality and ageing beauty, a ‘poetic tragedy’ as it was described by its first director Elia Kazan.

For this Lyric Theatre production, director Emma Jordan balances Blanche’s extravagant and imaginative assault on the Kowalski household against Stanley’s atavistic masculinity, enticing us to be seduced by each character before the play swerves dramatically to elicit sympathy for its fallen southern belle.

Blanche has returned from Laurel in Mississippi where she and her sister grew up in Belle Reve, once a large plantation and the DuBois family home. She has lost the house and declares that she has taken a leave of absence from her teaching job because of her nerves: with no money and no one to look after her she arrives at Elysium Fields with nowhere else to call home.

As the play progresses Blanche’s web of artful, colourful storytelling slowly unravels. There is the awful truth of her failed marriage; rumours of her staying at a seedy hotel; and the revelation that she was sacked from her teaching position after becoming involved with a pupil.

Aoibheannn McCann plays the imbalanced Blanche with affecting vulnerability and a stubborn, defiant charm.

Here she is pouring out glass after glass of whiskey, flirting desperately with Stanley’s friend Mitch, trying in vain to calm her nerves with long hot baths.

Stella is the moral conscience of the piece, torn like the audience between Blanche’s seductiveness and Stanley’s frustrations. Meghan Tyler manages to straddle a difficult dichotomy; passionately in love with Stanley she is yet appalled by his brutish cruetly to her sister.

“You needn’t have been so cruel to someone as alone as she is,”Tyler cries out angrily, her face twisted with anger and frustration.

Ciaran Bagnall’s set and inventive use of lighting chimed perfectly with the script which is always attuned to the beauty of illusions and the awful shock of the truth, the seductiveness of the twilight and the unforgiving glare of the hot, bright noonday.

The characters move through half-lit rooms, swig liquor and sweat in the unrelenting humidity of the Deep South, the temptations of debauchery and sex simpering beneath Blanche’s superb veneer of respectability.

This is a stylish, nuanced and suave production of one of the 20th century’s most famous plays, a drama that poses questions and provokes the mind long after the final curtain descends.

Blanche’s ultimate fate entails such profound sorrow; she is the moth or butterfly drawn fatally to the flame, her glistening illusions and gentility finally outraged by Stanley’s rank animality. The extent of his hatred for Blanche becomes flagrant and unforgivable; Huberman may just fall short of possessing the charisma and swagger of a young Marlon Brando - few could emulate his testosterone-fuelled standout turn as Stanley - but he does bring his own power and potency to the role, his brawny, brainless thug striking all the notes Williams’ intended.

This is a poignant and luminous story replete with raunch, rancour, and wit - go see it.

