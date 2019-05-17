Accidental Theatre shines a satirical light on Brexit

With Game of Thrones ending, the people of Northern Ireland need a way to fill the hole of political drama, squabbling and backstabbing and thanks to playwright Rosemary Jenkinson, Brexit will serve as the backdrop for her new show which will fill that gap.

Rosemary’s latest creation MayDay! will be staged at the Accidental Theatre in Belfast’s Shaftesbury Square on May 30 -31.

Mayday! tells the story of a strong and stable Theresa May, played by Jo Donnelly, in her last stand attempt to make Brexit happen, no matter the cost. Reuniting Jenkinson with director Richard Lavery, the creators of the multiple sell out Michelle and Arlene plays, MayDay! serves up a hot take of the only political drama in which nothing happens much more than twice.

The political satire sees Theresa May holed up in Downing Street. Her only companions are her beloved Withdrawal Agreement, her whiskey and, somewhat unusually, Jeremy Corbyn.

All around her, enemies are plotting, telling more lies, but will Brexit mean her exit or will the Dancing Queen find enough fancy footwork to live to fight another day?

Accidental Theatre’s rapid response plays are designed to provide punchy, timely reactions to our current political climate that engage in criticism with that characteristic Northern Irish self-depreciation.

The play offers both relief from and engagement with the story that has dominated headlines over the last three years, and promises to be a hugely entertaining night, regardless of your political knowledge. In this bite-sized format, there’s never been a better time to experience the theatre for yourself.

Accidental Theatre itself makes use of the refurbished Northern Bank on 12-13 Shaftesbury Square, constantly pushing the boundaries of fringe theatre and offering a brilliant space for new and upcoming talent. The theatre will also be open half an hour before the show, allowing customers to take advantage of the cosy and unique Book Bar, where you can buy a book and receive a free drink.

Doors open at 7.30pm on May 30 and 31, with the curtain going up at 8pm. Tickets, priced £8-10, are on sale now from the box office on 028 9032 5881 or online at www.accidentaltheatre.co.uk.