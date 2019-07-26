An evening of songs and stories with Tom Baxter

One of the most distinguished song craftsmen of the 21st century, Tom Baxter is to make an exciting return to Belfast this October to remind us of what a talent he is.

He will be performing at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast on October 2 and tickets are on sale now.

As the best kept secret in the music business, Tom is now UK’s official hidden gem and If you haven’t heard of him already then we couldn’t recommend him higher as an artist to go and see.

Baxter, who made his name here in Ireland some 10 years ago with some brilliant songwriting and incredible live shows to back it up, has since gone on to be adopted across the world through this poignantly observational songwriting.

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster outlets.