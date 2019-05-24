An intimate gig for Ciaran Lavery

Northern Ireland’s own, singer-songwriter Ciaran Lavery will play an intimate headline Belfast show at Accidental Theatre on Saturday June 22.

After accruing over 100 million streams over his last three album releases, award winning artist (Northern Ireland Music Prize for his 2016 album Let Bad In) Ciaran Lavery returns with a new double A side, with Full Love released on May 10 and Selene due to be released on June 7.

Tickets for the Belfast show are on sale from www.shine.net, www.ticketmaster.ie and Ticketmaster outlets.