Andre Rieu is set to make a welcome return to Belfast in 2020

André Rieu, the Dutch King of Waltz who has made classical music accessible to ordinary people, will bring his Johann Strauss Orchestra back to the UK next year and will be kicking off the tour at the SSE Arena in Belfast on April 16.

André Rieu returns with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, the largest private orchestra in the world, the Platin Tenors and many international soloists.

He has sold more than 40 million CDs and DVDs, has reached 30 number one chart positions and 500 platinum awards.

André firmly believes that classical music is made for everybody to enjoy, not just for an elite. At his concerts everything is allowed: laughing, weeping, singing, and especially dancing in the aisles.

