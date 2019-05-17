Art on the Rails comes to Bangor

Taking place on the beautiful Bangor seafront on Sunday May 26, Art On The Rails is a free event to attend, with stalls from over 30 talented artists, live music, refreshments and free ‘have a go’ art and craft sessions.

Organised by local artist Sharon Regan and supported by Ards & North Down Borough Council, the event is a wonderful day out for all the family and provides the perfect opportunity for engagement and networking with local artists.

Art On The Rails is a free event based at Project 24, Bangor and will take place on the last Sunday of each month. It not only provides artists with the opportunity to sell their work and engage with the public, but also offers those who visit an insight into the vast array of artists that are local to the area,” explained Sharon.

“Even if you are not intent on buying, I would strongly recommend you come down and engage with the artists and chat about their work and what has inspired them to follow this career path.

“We have a range of artists from sculptors, to jewellery makers, from landscape painters to animal and portrait painters. There is a wide variety of work, and definitely something for everyone.”

Visitors to the event can enjoy an interactive storytelling hour with Steve Lally from 11am followed by live music for the duration of the event. Fancy yourself as a bit of a juggler or perhaps you would like to have a go at creating your own special piece of art? Then why not stop by and take part in the circus skills workshops that will take place between 12pm and 1pm or the free craft classes on throughout the day.

Further information can be found at www.artontherails.com.