Bold new comedy takes a  timely ‘swipe’ at online dating

c21 Theatre Company, one of Northern Ireland’s leading theatre companies, presents a bold new comedy called Dream, Sleep, Connect, which will be staged at theatres across the Province next month.

Written by award winning writer Rosemary Jenkinson and directed by c21’s artistic director Stephen Kelly; Dream, Sleep Connect is about disconnection in the digital world and takes a timely ‘swipe’ at online dating and appoholics.

Chris is working on a technological solution for the Irish border under the beady eye of his boss, Lucy, when he realises he has no one to invite to the office do. He joins Tinder only to find he’s met his match in more ways than one.

But before long, Chris begins to ask the ultimate question: Who is watching who?

Dream, Sleep, Connect runs at Lyric Theatre from February 18-22, followed by Strule Arts Centre, Omagh on February 26, Island Arts Centre, Lisburn on February 28, Cushendall Golf Club on February 29, Sean Hollywood Arts Centre, Newry on March 3, Down Arts Centre, Downpatrick on March 6, and The Market Place Theatre, Armagh on March 7.

Tickets are on sale now.