Alan Lewis- PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 12/5/2019'Photo By Justin Kernoghan'FREE TO USE _ NO REPRO FEE'Having battled back from cancer surgery, Belfast singer-songwriter Brian Kennedy headlined the Friends' Goodwill Festival in Larne, County Antrim at the weekend, Brian's first performance after a two year battle with colorectal cancer. His performance highlighted a packed two-day open air festival of music, dance, food, family entertainment, children's activities, exhibitions, and Ulster Scots history and culture. The main events took place at the Market Yard, with four music acts performing each day.

Brian Kennedy headlines the Friends’ Goodwill Festival

