Cast set for Oklahoma musical extravaganza

Some 70 people from Belfast will take to the stage at The MAC this summer to perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s much-loved musical, Oklahoma!

Running from Wednesday August 7 until Saturday 10, the production from Flax Trust Arts, in association with the Ardoyne and Marrowbone Community Festival, has been created from the heart of the North Belfast Community who have taken part to help build confidence, self-esteem and mental wellbeing.

Flax Trust Arts provides a hub for all types of artistic and creative expression through various projects and events throughout the year. The charity provides a platform for people of all ages and abilities to come together and develop their skills and experiences through music and song.

Megan Mooney, Artistic Director of Flax Trust Arts, said: “We are excited to bring Oklahoma! to The MAC in August. Over 400 people auditioned and we have put together the most amazing cast, aged from 7 to 77, many of which have never been on stage before.

“This follows the huge success of our musical last year, Oliver, and it is amazing to watch the personalities in the cast flourish as confidence develops, and skills grow.

“We’ve had cast members say that being part of our projects have helped to enhance their life. One individual who suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress said it gave him the confidence to leave his house. This is why we put on these productions, to help people in the local community and provide a platform to showcase their talent and enhance lives through the creative arts.”

Tickets are priced £5 and £10. To book go to www.themaclive.com.