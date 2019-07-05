Celebrate creativity at the Eastside Arts Festival

From August 1 - 11, places and spaces across east Belfast will transform into hubs of creativity and diversity for the annual EastSide Arts Festival.

Supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland, this year’s exciting programme is filled with glorious new experiences, amazing and inspiring activities which are open for everyone to enjoy. There will be so much to do across music, comedy, film, theatre, talks, workshops, exhibitions, literature, events for the young and old, community events and heritage tours. The Big Top at C.S. Lewis Square is back, and there will be fun events for families with The Irish Video Game Orchestra, Bollywood Baba and Pink and Blue.

Also on the agenda is music from Kitt Phillipa and Beauty Sleep, a day celebrating 50 years since The Pound opened in Belfast, culminating with a performance by Henry Cluney and Jim Reilly’s X-Stiff Little Fingers, circus cabaret with Tumble Circus, and to finish the festival in style, a Dragtastic Wrap Party.

Enjoy late night art events with ArtisAnn Gallery, The Vault and Creative Exchange, or call into the fantastic new QSS Studios in the Wyse Byse building for their members’ exhibition.

Classic films at Strand Arts Centre include the 60th anniversary screening of Some Like It Hot and Sunday brunch, plus a screening of When Harry Met Sally. Special events include a tea dance at Knocknagoney Community Centre, a literary knittery with Emily DeDakis, and Yoga in the Park with East Belfast Yoga and Vault Artist Studios. Theatre buffs can look forward to A night in November, the award-winning play by east Belfast’s Marie Jones at Strand Arts Centre, and a new play by Daniel Kelly about living with Dementia, called A Thought for Your Pennies. Back by popular demand is cult classic Murder She Got Wrote Off, or take a sneak preview of brand new play Living the Dream, based on a true story featuring the ‘spirit’ of George Best and John Lennon.

There is plenty for music fans as well. Take your pick from an 80s Prom with live band at The Vault, live music by The Ronnie Greer Almost Big Band with special guests Alice McCullough and Ken Haddock, Hex Hue at St. Martin’s Church, Boxcar Blues Brothers, and Matt McGinn.

For the full programme visit www.eastsidearts.net