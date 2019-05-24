Celebrate summer with a night of country music

A very special night of Country Music has been added to Live At Botanic Gardens on Friday June 28.

Summer Celebration in association with Downtown Country will feature Nathan Carter, Jessie Buckley and Ashley Campbell and more.

A brand new festival for this summer, Live At Botanic Gardens will be a series of outdoor concerts.

Nathan Carter has been confirmed to headline this very special Country Music event in Belfast. He will be joined on the bill by the star and voice of the gritty, inspirational and heart-warming film Wild Rose, Jessie Buckley, who will make her first appearance in Belfast to perform songs from the movie’s soundtrack.

Tickets are on sale from www.ticketmaster.ie.