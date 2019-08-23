Country Roadshow

The Now That’s What I Call Country Music Roadshow will be stopping off at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine soon as it promises to take the audience on a musical journey through the best country music songs of the last 100 years,

Taking to the stage of the Riverside Theatre on Tuesday October 1 at 8pm, this is sure to be a must-see show for country music fans across the country.

Featuring 20 songs from the smash hit compilation album Now That’s What I Call Country Music, and featuring the six-piece virtuoso country music band The Wagon Wheelers, the audience even get the chance to pick which songs are played via a giant wagon wheel of fortune - a spinning songbook featuring the country classics from the Now compilation.

There will be full audience participation on the night when the audience ‘write’ a song, with the band drawing on their personal experiences which they share on the night.

This is a laugh out loud, feel good gig with a history of the country song thrown in.

The audience will be dancing in the aisles, shedding a tear in tender moments and will leave with a song in their hearts.

Tickets, priced £25, are on sale now from the Riverside Theatre Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or online at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk.